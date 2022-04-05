Analyzing International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) and Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Rating) and Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Alliance Data Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alliance Data Systems $3.27 billion 0.00 $801.00 million $16.02 N/A

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Risk & Volatility

International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for International Monetary Systems and Alliance Data Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Alliance Data Systems 0 8 5 0 2.38

Alliance Data Systems has a consensus target price of $106.50, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Alliance Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A Alliance Data Systems 19.75% 43.42% 4.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

100.0% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats International Monetary Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

