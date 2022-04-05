Analyzing TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) and Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) and Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get TravelSky Technology alerts:

This table compares TravelSky Technology and Covestro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelSky Technology $794.86 million 5.61 $52.57 million N/A N/A Covestro $12.23 billion 0.80 $524.32 million $3.88 6.55

Covestro has higher revenue and earnings than TravelSky Technology.

Dividends

TravelSky Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Covestro pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Covestro pays out 14.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TravelSky Technology and Covestro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TravelSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Covestro 0 4 5 0 2.56

Covestro has a consensus price target of $62.67, suggesting a potential upside of 146.53%. Given Covestro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Covestro is more favorable than TravelSky Technology.

Risk & Volatility

TravelSky Technology has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covestro has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TravelSky Technology and Covestro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelSky Technology N/A N/A N/A Covestro 8.90% 19.36% 8.92%

Summary

Covestro beats TravelSky Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services. The company's AIT services consist of electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions. It also provides cargo management services, as well as sells and installs related information systems; computer hardware and software development, and data network services; and computer system engineering design and installation services. TravelSky Technology Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Covestro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications. The Solutions & Specialties segment comprises a range of polymer products, including precursors for coatings and adhesives, polycarbonates, MDI specialties and polyols, specialty films, elastomers, and thermoplastic polyurethanes that are used in automotive and transportation, electrical, electronics and household appliances, construction, and healthcare industries, as well as composite resins for wind turbine, rotor blades, laptop cases, and floodlights. The company markets its products through trading houses and distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.