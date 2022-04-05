Anchor Protocol Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $751.17 million and approximately $68.69 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.73 or 0.00005860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 274,983,871 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

