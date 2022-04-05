AngioDynamics (ANGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AngioDynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $834.74 million, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics (Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.