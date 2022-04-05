Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of ANGN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. 51,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,723. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. Angion Biomedica has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $65.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.74.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.17. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 50.68% and a negative net margin of 192.76%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Angion Biomedica will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 2,792.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 298.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

