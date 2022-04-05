Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 562.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.