Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Position Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,140.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Shares of AR stock opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 4.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

