ApeCoin (APE) Price Down 14.3% This Week

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. ApeCoin has a market cap of $3.38 billion and approximately $683.05 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin coin can now be bought for about $12.16 or 0.00026559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00048687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,449.89 or 0.07532458 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,823.50 or 1.00050644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00055826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047894 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,500,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev

ApeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

