Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 58,939 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 11.4% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 248,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after buying an additional 17,765 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $178.44 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

