Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

Several research firms recently commented on APR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:APR remained flat at $$37.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58. Apria has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83.

Apria ( NYSE:APR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 586.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apria will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $44,066.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $46,090.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,234,619 shares of company stock worth $533,787,674 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apria by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,122,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after acquiring an additional 242,135 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Apria by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Apria by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Apria by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apria by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

