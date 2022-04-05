Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.53.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $118.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.68. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.05.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 193.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

