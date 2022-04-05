Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $181.00 at Citigroup

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.69.

APTV stock opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

