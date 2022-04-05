Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.22) EPS.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $34.89 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $49.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $4.84. The business had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

