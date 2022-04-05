Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Up to $34.89

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.89, but opened at $39.49. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $39.25, with a volume of 63,242 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCUS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $4.84. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,202,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,558,000 after buying an additional 164,232 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,624,000 after buying an additional 432,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,706,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,059,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,648,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,735,000 after buying an additional 147,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

