Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMBP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of AMBP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.28. 418,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging (Get Rating)
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
