Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARNA. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,168,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $957,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARNA. SVB Leerink downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $99.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.59. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. The company's investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction that is in Phase II clinical trial.

