Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.67.
Shares of AWI opened at $92.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.87. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $118.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Armstrong World Industries (Get Rating)
Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.
See Also
