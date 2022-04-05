Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €6.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.50 ($7.14) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.35) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.37) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.49) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($7.69) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.20 ($7.91) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.80 ($7.48).

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €5.22 ($5.73) on Monday. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a twelve month high of €7.16 ($7.87). The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.63.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

