Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $2,005,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,888 shares of company stock valued at $12,072,901 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $203,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,464,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,397,000 after buying an additional 1,494,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,802,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 431,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

