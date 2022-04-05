Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $19,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $173.92 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.89 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.98.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

