Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.76

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.76 and traded as high as C$24.99. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A shares last traded at C$24.99, with a volume of 216 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.76.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

