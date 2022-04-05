Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APAM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

NYSE:APAM opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.