Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Down 8%

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) traded down 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.73 and last traded at $38.46. 68,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,648,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.54.

Get Asana alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.69.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $915,427.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $315,447,500 and have sold 58,839 shares valued at $3,170,103. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $23,048,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Asana by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.