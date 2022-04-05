Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.91.

ASND opened at $117.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.93. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $96.97 and a one year high of $178.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,097,000 after purchasing an additional 48,461 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,448 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

