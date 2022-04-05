Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James lowered shares of Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on Ascot Resources in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOTVF opened at $0.82 on Monday. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

