Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.15 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.65. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC set a C$1.65 target price on Ascot Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE AOT traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.93. 2,483,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,004. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.19. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.15.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.