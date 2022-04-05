Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of AINC stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.31. Ashford has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $28.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.88.
About Ashford (Get Rating)
