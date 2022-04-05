Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.460-$-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.57 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASPU. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.93.

Aspen Group stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

Aspen Group ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aspen Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 68,864 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 67,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

