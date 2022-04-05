Assembly Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Assembly Biosciences in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial analyst N. Germino anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.02.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 540,423 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,838,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 369,375 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 196,033 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

