Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.02.

ASMB stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.69.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 30,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1,091.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 95,635 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

