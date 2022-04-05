Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G – Get Rating) received a €23.00 ($25.27) price target from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €18.50 ($20.33) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.58) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.08) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($19.23) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assicurazioni Generali has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €19.79 ($21.74).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($15.00) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($18.11).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

