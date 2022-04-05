Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Assura to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARSSF remained flat at $$0.85 on Tuesday. Assura has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

