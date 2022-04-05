AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $2,798,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 66,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN stock opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $67.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,378.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

