Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Underperform

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.91. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

