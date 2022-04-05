aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $5.61 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $155.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.