Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $233,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,006 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

