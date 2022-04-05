Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 192,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 10,360,744 shares.The stock last traded at $4.19 and had previously closed at $4.14.

Several brokerages have commented on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $874.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 167.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.