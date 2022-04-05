Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Increased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $235.18 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.85 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.17 and a 200-day moving average of $219.37.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

