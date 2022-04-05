AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $100.10 on Friday. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $88.32 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.00 and a 200 day moving average of $115.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $66,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,179. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

