Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 78.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 31.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avangrid alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

AGR opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.35. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

Avangrid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.