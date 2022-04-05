AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVEVF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

AVEVF remained flat at $$30.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

