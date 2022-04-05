Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives $187.67 Average PT from Analysts

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

NASDAQ CAR traded down $6.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $277.12. 12,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.16. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $545.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.96 and a 200-day moving average of $206.77.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,117,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,913,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at about $321,000.

About Avis Budget Group (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.