Aviva plc (LON:AV) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 14.70 Per Share

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.35. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AV stock opened at GBX 438 ($5.74) on Tuesday. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 361.10 ($4.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 461 ($6.05). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 428.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 413.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.81.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £6,481.68 ($8,500.56). Also, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 131,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £501,364.40 ($657,527.08).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Aviva to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 468 ($6.14) to GBX 480 ($6.30) in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.30) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.69) to GBX 530 ($6.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.95) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.08) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 511.43 ($6.71).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

