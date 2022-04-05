Aviva plc (LON:AV) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 14.70 Per Share

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.35. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
AV stock opened at GBX 438 ($5.74) on Tuesday. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 361.10 ($4.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 461 ($6.05). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 428.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 413.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.81.
In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £6,481.68 ($8,500.56). Also, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 131,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £501,364.40 ($657,527.08).
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
