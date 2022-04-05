AXA (EPA:CS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.54

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €25.54 ($28.07) and traded as high as €26.92 ($29.58). AXA shares last traded at €26.77 ($29.42), with a volume of 3,819,329 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($33.52) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($33.52) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC set a €32.60 ($35.82) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.99 ($37.35) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €30.63 ($33.66).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.54.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

