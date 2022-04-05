Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NYSE:AXON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.63 Million

Analysts expect Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NYSE:AXON – Get Rating) to announce sales of $228.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $213.82 million and the highest is $233.93 million. Axon Enterprise reported sales of $195.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axon Enterprise.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock remained flat at $$140.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,329. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

