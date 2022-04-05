Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AXNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Get Axonics alerts:

Shares of AXNX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,571. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23. Axonics has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 0.36.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 44.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $2,641,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,621 shares of company stock worth $13,336,034 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,882,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 400.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,702,000 after buying an additional 488,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at $22,834,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,647,000 after buying an additional 404,439 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axonics (Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.