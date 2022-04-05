AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of AZZ opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94. AZZ has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $58.59.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

