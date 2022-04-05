B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for SolarEdge Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $359.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.36.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $335.31 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,214 shares of company stock worth $11,633,666. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.