B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,103,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 13,328,450 shares.The stock last traded at $4.63 and had previously closed at $4.72.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

