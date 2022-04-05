Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

NYSE BCSF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,582. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 60.69%. The company had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $49,996.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Hough acquired 6,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,662 shares of company stock valued at $170,590. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 199,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 89,846 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 55,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

